Epic Games Store plans include cloud saves and achievements

The developer also expects to introduce achievements, gifting, revamped social features and an Android store (it's not about to change its views on Google Play) in the long run. And in case you're wondering, Epic hopes to avoid the pitfalls associated with user reviews on other stores. Reviews will be off by default, potentially limiting the effects of review bombing.

As is often the case with roadmaps, there's no guarantee everything will arrive in a timely fashion or at all. However, the outline makes clear Epic's goal for the next year: it wants to achieve feature parity with stores like Steam on as many fronts as possible. That could help it reel in gamers used to certain creature comforts, and might just entice game creators worried they'll have to drop features just to get a larger cut of a title's sales.