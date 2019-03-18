A guide to watching March Madness

The app is available on basically every platform you can probably think of, including Android, iOS, Apple TV, Amazon Echo, Amazon Fire tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Gear VR, Roku and Xbox One. And this year Android TV and Oculus Go were added. You can also stream on both desktop and mobile web.

The Fast Break feature in March Madness Live

While the app is pretty much available everywhere you'd want to stream, it does require a TV log-in to unlock full access. Turner, the broadcaster with rights to the tournament, says you can watch all games during a 3-hour free preview period on iOS, Android and the web. There's also a similar preview period for Turner networks on tvOS, Roku, Fire TV and Xbox. That's nice, but it will only get you so far.

After the First Four, games are spread across CBS, TBS, TNT and Tru TV for the First and Second Rounds that run March 21-24. For the Regional Rounds -- the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight -- games will only be on CBS and TBS from March 28-31. Lastly, the Final Four and National Championship Game will air on CBS on April 6th and 8th respectively. This means that if you don't have a cable log-in, but you do have an antenna or access to local channels, you'll still be able to watch a few games on CBS. You can also watch those games in the app for free. That's right, CBS games in March Madness Live don't require a paid TV subscription on the web or on a mobile device. It's a fraction of the full slate, and you'll likely miss some of the teams you want to see, but it's better than nothing.

If you're really aching to watch the whole shebang and don't have TV credentials, consider a live TV streaming service. Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV both offer 7-day free trials, and YouTube TV will let you try it out for five days. This will only get you through a chunk of the action, unless you pay up, but it will give you access to the full slate rather than just what you can get on CBS. Sling Blue is only $15/month and gives you access to TBS, TNT and Tru TV, but not CBS. You could supplement with the app to get those games, but it means not having everything in one spot. YouTube TV is $40 a month and Hulu + Live TV is $45, and both include all four channels you'll need to see any game during the tournament.

Basically, if you don't already have a TV log-in, be prepared to pay up if you want to stream more than a portion of the March Madness action. If you do have the necessary credentials, the March Madness Live app is the best place to stream, thanks to a number of handy features.

For one, the Fast Break tool will give you a broader look at the action from one spot. This includes coverage of "all the biggest moments," live look-ins at the key matchups, instant highlights and real-time commentary and analysis. Basically, Fast Break is for the superfan, and should help make sure you're not waiting for Sportscenter to catch the biggest plays of the tournament.