Stanford institute aims to improve humanity through AI

Faculty from all seven of Stanford's schools will be involved, and the university is working with companies in fields like finance, health care and manufacturing on top of the expected technological partnerships.

Importantly, Stanford is taking full advantage of its position in Silicon Valley's backyard. HAI's advisors include luminaries from Google and Microsoft, while its opening symposium on March 18th will include speakers like Bill Gates and DeepMind's Demis Hassabis. Some of the largest tech companies in the world could both shape the institute's direction and apply lessons learned to their own projects.