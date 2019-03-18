Netflix's next interactive show is 'You vs. Wild' with Bear Grylls

In a fitting introduction to the show, Netflix dropped an interactive trailer on YouTube that asks viewers to accept or reject a call from Grylls. If you're willing to heed the call, you're invited to guide the survivalist through eight different stories. It's a unique way to experience his typically high-stakes adventures, though it's not clear from the previews just how much trouble you can get Bear into. Odds are there will be fewer endings resulting in death than there are in Bandersnatch.

You vs. Wild was likely in production well before Bandersnatch took over the internet, but the popularity of the choose-your-own-adventure story set in the Black Mirror universe has opened up a new type of content for Netflix to pursue. The company has had success with interactive shows for children in the past and may start producing more programming with similar elements. If nothing else, it's giving the company a whole wealth of new data to collect from its users.