Apple dropped the price on several expensive Mac upgrades

You can now upgrade the base model MacBook Air to the 1.5TB SSD for $1,100, $100 less than before. If you choose the MacBook Air with 256GB, upgrading to the 1.5TB SSD will also cost $100 less, or $900 total. Upgrading the base Mac mini to 2TB will cost $1,400, which is $200 less than previously listed.

It's now $200 cheaper to upgrade both the base- and high-end MacBook Pro, 13-inch models to the 2TB SSD. And you can upgrade both 15-inch MacBook Pro models to the 2TB SSD for $200 less or to the 4TB SSD for $400 less.

As for the Mac Pro RAM, Apple finally lowered the cost to upgrade RAM in the 2013 Mac Pro (if you're buying one for some ill-advised reason). You can now upgrade the 2013 Mac Pro from 16GB of RAM to 64GB of RAM for $800. That's down $400 from the original price of $1,200. Memory costs have certainly declined since the Mac Pro was launched, so it's about time they pass some savings on to buyers.

These price reductions might be welcome by people who found today's iMac updates to be a bit lackluster. As we reported earlier, the processors and GPUs on the 21.5- and 27-inch iMacs changed, but the design and storage options remained the same.