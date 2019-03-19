Qualcomm's new chips power 'smarter' AI-connected speakers

The design also handles 32-channel Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio, not to mention wireless connectivity like Bluetooth, WiFi and the Zigbee smart home standard. You should see improved battery life with portable speakers, too.

In tandem with the new SoC, Qualcomm is introducing a single-chip amplifier (the CSRA6640) that makes higher-quality amplification more practical for smaller and more affordable speakers. This won't suddenly turn your entry-level smart speaker into an audiophile-grade system, but it should lead to louder sound from smaller devices.

Just when you'll see either of these in a smart speaker is another story. It's up to smart speaker manufacturers to implement these, and you're more likely to see them in devices that rely more on off-the-shelf components than custom silicon. With that said, both of them could democratize capabilities that were previously limited to tech giants with equally large budgets.