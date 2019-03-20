Postmates cuts its delivery fee if you join a group order

Postmate's delivery fee ranges from $3.99 to $5.99, so omitting it could be a powerful driver for those who see the surcharge as a wasteful expense. Drivers with multiple orders could mean longer waits, but some may see the savings as worth the inconvenience. It's unclear how omitting the delivery fee will impact Postmate drivers. Postmate drivers get paid based on a formula that takes into account the number of pick-ups and drop-offs they complete, the miles they drive, waiting time, and any tips they earn.

Postmate's Party feature is similar to the Uber Eats Pool feature that debuted back in December. It allows Uber Eats customers to share a courier in exchange for $2 off of their order (or in some cases, free delivery.)

Postmates is only launching the Party feature in a select number of major cities. For now, you can use the Party feature in Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, Seattle, Las Vegas, Long Beach, Phoenix, San Diego, Orange County and Philadelphia.