Canada's film board to release a documentary about Twitch streamers

The documentary is directed by Guillaume Braun in collaboration with Radio-Canada columnist Marie Ève Tremblay and NFB producer Louis Richard Tremblay. Braun immersed himself in the platform for four years to truly understand its culture and inner workings. As his avatar, Will, Braun will show you how streamers connect with their audience and how fans interact in codes and memes in Twitch chat. He will also show how streamers monetize their online presence and how they define the limit between their online and offline lives. The four episodes are only 10 minutes each -- easy enough to watch in between gaming streams on the Board's YouTube channel or Facebook page.