Apple Arcade is a game subscription service for iOS, Mac and Apple TV

As with Apple News+, Apple Arcade works with family sharing -- so you can buy once and share the service with your family. Once signed up, there are no ads and no additional purchases needed in any of these games. And to keep kids from playing too much, parental controls will be available inside the Screen Time tool in settings. And if you're a frequent traveler, all these games will be available offline as well.

Apple says that it's not only curating the games it offers in the Arcade, it's also contributing to development costs and "working closely with creators" to bring these games forward. As for the studios involved, Apple cited Annapurna Interactive, Bossa Studios, Cartoon Network, Finji, Giant Squid, Klei Entertainment, Konami, LEGO, Mistwalker Corporation, SEGA, Snowman and ustwo as its first development partners.

When Apple Arcade is ready, it'll launch in more than 150 markets, but it won't be out until this fall. At this point, there aren't any pricing details, either -- we'll, unfortunately, have to wait a while to try this out.