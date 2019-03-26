Samsung's Galaxy A70 has a huge display and 32-megapixel selfie camera

With a large 4,500 mAh battery, the Galaxy A70 supports 25W fast charging, making it the first Galaxy phone to do that (the Galaxy S10 5G will also support 25W charging when it arrives in April). As for other specs, it packs an 8-core processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM (depending on the options and region), and 128GB of internal storage on top of a microSD slot that bumps it by 512GB. You'll also get both facial recognition and an in-screen fingerprint reader.

The only thing missing is maybe a zoom lens like the kind you can find on Huawei's $400 P20 phone. Still, these are very interesting specs for a mid-range device, and Samsung is likely hoping to drum up some business in that market, given how much the demand for high-end phones has dropped. Samsung has yet to reveal the A70's price and availability, but will reveal more on April 10th.