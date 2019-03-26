Sony has sold 4.2 million PlayStation VR headsets

4.2 million PS VR sold thru!



PlayStation VR: The Next Wave of Games Coming in Spring and Summer 2019 https://t.co/b0BRceHR3D — Shuhei Yoshida (@yosp) March 26, 2019

Some of the PS VR's rivals like the Oculus Rift and the original HTC Vive need powerful computers to work. Seeing as Sony reported back in January that its PS4 sales were closing in on 100 million, it's easy to see how it was able to sell 4.2 million headsets. As VentureBeat noted, global market intelligence firm IDC estimated Rift and Vive shipments for the fourth quarter of 2018 to be around 300,000 and 230,000 units, respectively. Meanwhile, Sony shipped 463,000 headsets in the same quarter, according to the firm.

In addition to revealing its PS VR sales victory, Sony has also announced the next wave of games arriving on the virtual reality platform over the coming months. The 25 titles include Blood & Truth, a follow up to one of the first PS VR games London Heist, Everybody's Golf VR, and a collection of classic and original mini-games set in the Five Nights At Freddy's. Hello Games has also created a virtual reality version of the entire No Man's Sky experience, and it's coming out for the platform this summer.