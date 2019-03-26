Show More Results

Image credit: Gene Page/AMC
What's on TV: 'Aquaman,' 'Broad City' and two 'Walking Dead' finales

Also: 'Hanna,' 'Santa Clarita Diet,' 'Final Fantasy VII' and 'What We Do in the Shadows.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
37m ago in AV
Gene Page/AMC

This week The Walking Dead TV show airs its season finale, at nearly the same time the Telltale game series comes to an end. That's along with the series finale of Broad City, and the NCAA Men's basketball tournament moving through the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds. For movie fans, Aquaman is on 4K Blu-ray this week, while Amazon Prime debuts season one of its Hanna TV series and Netflix drops in another season of Santa Clarita Diet.

For gamers there's Yoshi's Crafted World on Switch, while Final Fantasy VII is available on both Xbox One and Switch. Sandra Oh hosts Saturday Night Live ahead of the season premiere for Killing Eve next week, while Barry and Veep both kick off new seasons this weekend. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Aquaman (4K)
  • Pet Sematary
  • For a Few Dollars More
  • The Street Fighter Collection
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Multiplicity
  • MLB: The Show 19 (PS4)
  • Assassin's Creed III Remastered (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs (PS VR)
  • Dracula's Legacy (PS4)
  • Generation Zero (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Path of Exile (PS4)
  • Outward (PS4, Xbox One)
  • The Walking Dead: The Final Season - Episode 4 (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
  • Final Fantasy VII (Xbox One, Switch)
  • DayZ (Xbox One)
  • Yoshi's Crafted World (Switch - 3/29)

Tuesday

  • Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid, Netflix, 3 AM
  • WWE SmackDown, USA, 8 PM
  • Ellen's Game of Games, NBC, 8 PM
  • The Flash, CW, 8 PM
  • Good Trouble, Freeform, 8 PM
  • NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
  • FBI, CBS, 9 PM
  • American Soul, BET, 9 PM
  • Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM
  • Mental Samurai, Fox, 9 PM
  • This is Us, NBC, 9 PM
  • Roswell, New Mexico, CW, 9 PM
  • Splitting Up Together, ABC, 9 PM
  • Boomerang, BET, 10 PM
  • New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
  • Temptation Island (season finale), USA, 10 PM
  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
  • New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
  • The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
  • Miracle Workers (season finale), TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • The Act, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Empire, Fox, 8 PM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
  • Jane the Virgin (season premiere), CW, 9 PM
  • Star, Fox, 9 PM
  • The Magicians, Syfy, 9 PM
  • Vice Live, Viceland, 9 PM
  • Million Dollar Mile (Series premiere), CBS, 9 PM
  • What We Do in the Shadows (series premiere), FX, 10 PM
  • Whiskey Cavalier, ABC, 10 PM
  • Happy! The War on Easter (season premiere), Syfy, 10 PM
  • Drop the Mic (season finale), TNT, 10 PM
  • You're the Worst, FXX, 10 PM
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
  • Snoop Dogg presents the Jokers Wild (season finale), TNT, 10:30 PM
  • Documentary Now! (season finale), IFC, 11 PM

Thursday

  • The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
  • Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
  • Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access, 8:30 PM
  • A.P. Bio, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • Legacies (season fianel), CW, 9 PM
  • Will & Grave, NBC, 9 PM
  • The Orville, Fox, 9 PM
  • Station 19, ABC, 9 PM
  • NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Sweet 16: Texas Tech vs. Michigan, CBS, 9:39 PM
  • NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Sweet 16: Oregon vs. Virginia, TBS, 9:57 PM
  • Abby's (series premiere), NBC, 9:30 PM
  • Broad City (series finale), Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • Better Things, FX, 10 PM
  • For the People, ABC, 10 PM
  • The Other Two (season finale), Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Hanna (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • The Legend of Cocaine Island, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Grand Tour, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • On My Block (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Santa Clarita Diet (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Bayoneta, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Osmosis (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Traitors (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • 15 August, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Doom Patrol, DC Universe, 9 AM
  • NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Sweet 16: LSU vs. Michigan State, CBS, 7 PM
  • NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Sweet 16: Auburn vs. North Carolina, TBS 7:30 PM
  • The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM
  • Dynasty, CW, 8 PM
  • Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 8 PM
  • Speechless, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • The Cool Kids, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, CW, 9 PM
  • Proven Innocent, Fox, 9 PM
  • NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Sweet 16: Virginia Tech vs. Duke, CBS, 9:39 PM
  • NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Sweet 16: Houston vs. Kentucky, TBS, 9:57 PM
  • Strike Back (season finale), Cinemax, 10 PM
  • This is Not Happening, Comedy Central, 11 PM

Saturday

  • ELeague: CS: Go 2019 Grand Finals, TBS, 1:30 M
  • The Killer Next Door, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Ransom, CBS, 8 PM
  • Saturday Night Live: Sandra Oh / Tame Impala, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series, Netflix, 3 AM
  • F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, ESPN, 11 AM
  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM
  • God Friended Me, CBS, 8 PM
  • American Gods, Starz, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
  • Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
  • World of Dance, NBC, 8 PM
  • Family Guy, Fox, 9 PM
  • Billions, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Tricky Dick, CNN, 9 PM
  • The Case Against Adnan Syed (season finale), HBO, 9 PM
  • Now Apocalypse, Starz, 9 PM
  • Hustle (season finale), Viceland, 9 PM
  • Charmed, CW, 9 PM
  • Unsung: Crystal Waters, TV One, 9 PM
  • The Walking Dead (season finale), AMC, 9 PM
  • Barry (season premiere), HBO, 10 PM
  • Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
  • Black Monday, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Madam Secretary, CBS, 10 PM
  • Smilf (season finale), Showtime, 10:30 PM
  • Veep (season premiere), HBO, 10:30 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

