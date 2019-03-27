Show More Results

Image credit: Night School Studio
Xbox Game Pass gets its own streaming show to highlight indie games

'Afterparty' and 'Supermarket Shriek' raise its profile vs. Apple Arcade and Stadia.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
7m ago in Art
'Afterparty' concept art Night School Studio

Following up on Sony's first State of Play stream, Microsoft has added a new video presentation that's focused on indie game developers. The first ID@Xbox Game Pass is also timely, coming just after we learned about Apple Arcade, which will launch this fall offering its own subscription setup full of offbeat games.

For Microsoft, it announced that Oxenfree developer Night School Studio will make its next game, Afterparty, available to Game Pass subscribers at launch. We've been waiting for this game's trip through hell/bar crawl experience since 2017, and it's due out later this year. Plus, the Xbox team is bringing it to PAX East along with Void Bastards, Operencia: The Stolen Sun, Supermarket Shriek and The Good Life.

Also announced are three other games that Game Pass subscribers will get as a part of their plan from the day they're released: Killer Queen Black, Outer Wilds and Blazing Chrome. The video below shows off both Afterparty and Outer Wilds with some additional information from the developers.

With Microsoft trying to launch Project xCloud streaming that works on every screen to buff up its subscription prowess, it will be interesting to see if an expanded Game Pass library full of indie titles will keep players interest as new entrants like Apple Arcade and Stadia show up.

