2020 Ford Explorer activates 'mindful mode' for relaxed driving

Ford says the option was created to help reduce drivers' stress levels while behind the wheel, which in turn could help prevent road accidents. Even if it doesn't help calm them down, it could help prevent information overload and confusion at the end of an especially hard day. The company's Global Consumer Trends and Futuring Manager Sheryl Connelly said in a statement:

"It's no secret many people are tethered to their devices -- engaging with screens at all hours day and night. People are increasingly aware of and alarmed by their device dependency. Yet if there's one opportunity throughout the day to reduce your exposure to digital demands, it's when you're driving. Ford's new Explorer can serve as a sanctuary from chaos and distraction."

The 2020 Ford Explorer will be available this summer. Those who choose to buy one can activate mindful mode by selecting "Calm Screen" under the "Select Screens" options in the main menu.