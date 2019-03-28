eBay uses AI to help you shop for similar-looking items

When you're shopping, you probably have a general look in mind. But how do you describe that to a shopping site? eBay might have an answer: have AI figure it out. It's implementing a feature that uses computer vision to find items that resemble what you're looking at. Tap the three-dot menu next to a product and it'll give you both simple category buttons (such as "athletic shoes") as well as a "looks like this" option to find visually similar items. Eye a green set of sneakers, for instance, and you should see comparable footwear without having to construct an elaborate search.
This AI-guided shopping is available in eBay's Android and iOS apps right now, though it's currently only available in the US, UK, Australia and Germany. Don't be surprised if other online merchants implement similar computer vision tech, though -- it's a fairly obvious solution to common problems for internet shopping, such as tracking down alternatives to out-of-stock items.