Epix Now streaming service expands to Roku and Amazon Fire TV

Epix was slower than other networks to launch a stand-alone streaming service, but at $6-per-month, Epix Now is less expensive than many competitors. HBO Now is $14.99 per month and Showtime's streaming option is $10.99 per month. While Epix Now might be a late bloomer, its expansion to Roku and Amazon Fire TV suggest the network is pushing ahead. Earlier this week, Epix also announced it will be part of the Apple TV+ launch, so customers will be able to subscribe and watch through Apple's TV app. Once signed up, be on the lookout for Epix's documentary series based on the podcast Slow Burn, which should appear later this year.

#EPIX is thrilled to be part of this launch! Stay tuned for updates. https://t.co/Fm3RCzzL0x pic.twitter.com/7s14EgOPvC — EPIX (@EPIXHD) March 25, 2019