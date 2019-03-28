TomTom's new GPS uses IFTTT to interact with your smart home

It can also play nice with digital assistants like Alexa and Siri, calendars, Nest thermostats and more. So you could, for instance, have it activate your iRobot vacuum cleaner as soon as you leave your driveway, or turn on the heat when you leave from work. It can update itself automatically via built-in WiFi, and receive routes from your smartphone via the TomTom MyDrive app. Should you forget where you parked, the app can remember that, too.

Despite the fact that everyone has a GPS on their phone nowadays, TomTom revealed that it has sold 100 million sat nav units in total, and will offer a gold-colored Go Premium X special edition to commemorate the occasion. The 5- and 6-inch Go Premium units go on sale in Europe for €329.95 and €379.95 respectively ($370 and $430), and will only be available in Europe, for now.