Twitter adds a true dark mode to its iOS app

If you still like the blue-and-gray dark mode better, which is now dubbed Dim, don't worry because it's not going anywhere. You'll still be able to use it in the app, in case you want to use it over the black-and-white one. With Lights Out, Twitter says that the color palette emits no lights on your smartphone since the pixels are turned off, which could potentially help save battery life -- along with helping reduce eye strain, naturally.

Twitter told Engadget that Android and the web will get the Lights Out theme "soon," though there's no word on when exactly that'll be. iOS users, meanwhile, should get the update with these new features starting today.