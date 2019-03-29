DC Universe offers access to DC's full library of digital comics

There's news for those who prefer moving pictures as well. Its live action take on Swamp Thing is now set to premiere on May 31st, while the animated Harley Quinn debuts sometime in the fall alongside the second season of Titans. The drama Krypton launches on April 5th ahead of its summer release on Syfy, and the next portion of Young Justice: Outsiders continues on July 2nd. You'll have to wait a bit longer for more, though, as the live action show Stargirl doesn't appear until early 2020.

Between the expanded comic access and a string of recent freebies, it's evident that DC is determined to attract subscribers however it can. That's not necessarily a sign of trouble, although it doesn't look great. Still, it's good news if you're an enthusiast. You now have a solid reason to shell out for DC Universe even if you're only interested in the literature.