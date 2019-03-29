Instagram finally tests a fast-forward feature for videos

Instagram is testing video seekbar pic.twitter.com/gyIZZhrh2y — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 27, 2019

This incredibly basic and oft-demanded feature is already functional for videos posted to IGTV, but this will be the first time it's been made available for videos on regular feeds. It doesn't look like Instagram is testing it in Stories though -- who knows how long we'll have to wait for that. No word yet on when the feature will go live, but what's another few weeks when it's already been years in the making?