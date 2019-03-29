Google Store lists unannounced 'Nest Hub Max' 10-inch smart display

It seems weird that Google would reuse the Max branding from its premium speaker for a Nest device, but now that we've heard "Stadia" it's hard to put anything past them. 9to5Google previously found clues of a "Sherlock" device that matches up well with its capabilities, so it could be close to release, even without any picture, or mention of a price or release date.

The specs make this seem pretty real, as they don't match up with Google's own 7-inch Home Hub that doesn't have a camera. It also makes sense that Nest would build a relevant device in the category that's more tightly tied to its existing line of smart home products including security cameras, thermostats and more. While dropping the camera makes the Home Hub more appealing for privacy reasons, someone looking to put a Nest in a highly-trafficked area of their house wouldn't have the same concerns and can kill two birds with one stone.