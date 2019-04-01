Bragi sells off its in-ear headphone business as it focuses on software

The company previously said that it knew its future in hardware was uncertain from the outset. With that said, Bragi wasn't so much encouraged leave the hardware market as it was pushed. While products like the Dash were ahead of their time, they were quickly overshadowed by other smart all-wireless earbuds like Apple's AirPods and Samsung's Gear IconX, let alone more traditional offerings from the likes of Bose and Jabra. Bragi faced stiff odds trying to compete against hardware heavyweights, and bowing out may have given it a better chance at survival.