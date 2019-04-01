Gmail can schedule messages to send them at a better time

Smart Compose is also learning to adapt to your personal style. The AI-guided feature now knows how to recognize your usual greetings -- if you open with a "hey" or "hello," you won't have to repeat yourself every time. The feature can also suggest subject lines based on the body text. And while the expansion technically started earlier in March, Google has confirmed that Smart Compose is now available on Android beyond the Pixel 3 (iOS is coming soon) and works in French, Italian, Portugese and Spanish.