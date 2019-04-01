Microsoft refreshes the Surface Book 2 with 8th-gen Intel chips

Aside from the processor, not much has changed. The refreshed model will be available in a single configuration that includes 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The previous model of the laptop with 7th-generation dual-core processors will remain available starting at $1,149, though it features customizable RAM and storage options that can bring the price up to $2,999 when maxed out.

Microsoft's Surface Book 2 has been well-reviewed, and the refresh should add some longevity to the lifespan of the current model. The company has a Surface event planned for April 17th and while there isn't any word on a redesigned Surface Book, Microsoft is expected to say more about the forthcoming Surface Hub 2.