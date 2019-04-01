Riptide's latest electric skateboard carves like a surfboard

This isn't Riptide's best board in every respect. The top speed peaks at 18MPH rather than the 22MPH of the R1X, and the 7-mile range could limit this to shorter commutes and around-town jaunts.

However, the pricing might hit the sweet spot. The R1 Black is up for pre-order now at a price of $749 ($649 if you buy before April 8th), or right between the base R1 and the R1X. You also won't need to ditch your existing board if you want a similar feel. Riptide is selling a $125 Surf Adapter kit that can introduce that surfboard-like ride to any existing model. You only really need the Black if you're starting fresh and don't need the power of the R1X under your feet.