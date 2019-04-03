CBS All Access bids for 'One Day at a Time' after Netflix cancellation

Vulture says One Day at a Time producer Norman Lear asked Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos to waive the company's veto rights. Lear was also the person behind the original version of the show from the '70s and was the one who approached Sony with the idea of remaking it with a Hispanic family. The new version of the show revolves around a Cuban-American family in LA and their struggles with mental illness, homophobia and racism in the US -- all timely issues that made the sitcom a critical success.

Netflix has yet to veto CBS' bid, but the publication says there's no indication that it'll say yes either. Sony hasn't closed its doors to other outlets in case the service says no, though: a move to cable and broadcast companies won't need an approval from the platform. In addition, Netflix will no longer have exclusive rights to the show by mid-June.