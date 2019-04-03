Third-party errors left over 540 million Facebook records exposed

UpGuard didn't have much success getting Amazon to take down the content. It first emailed Cultura Colectiva on January 10th, and Amazon on January 28th. Cultura's data trove wasn't taken down until April 3rd, when Bloomberg reached out to Facebook for a comment. At the Pool's data vanished before a notification email could be sent.

In its response, Facebook said that the company's policies prevented storing data in public databases, and that it worked with Amazon to remove the material.

