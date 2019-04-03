Third-party errors left over 540 million Facebook records exposed

Facebook is embroiled in another privacy scandal, although this time it's not of the company's direct making. UpGuard researchers have discovered over 540 million Facebook interaction records left exposed by third parties using Amazon's cloud services. Nearly all of them come from Mexican media company Cultura Colectiva, which recorded account names, comments, Facebook IDs and likes, among other details. Another exposure comes from At the Pool, a long-defunct app that left 22,000 passwords unprotected in addition to other sensitive details.
UpGuard didn't have much success getting Amazon to take down the content. It first emailed Cultura Colectiva on January 10th, and Amazon on January 28th. Cultura's data trove wasn't taken down until April 3rd, when Bloomberg reached out to Facebook for a comment. At the Pool's data vanished before a notification email could be sent.
In its response, Facebook said that the company's policies prevented storing data in public databases, and that it worked with Amazon to remove the material.
