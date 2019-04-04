Amazon is working on an Alexa-powered AirPods competitor

In addition to saying "Alexa" to activate the virtual assistant, the earbuds will reportedly offer gesture controls for things like taking calls and skipping tracks while listening to music. The Alexa earbuds are said to follow much of the true wireless competition with an included charging case. Bloomberg reports Amazon's hardware division, Lab126, is working on the project. Lab126 popped up in reports last spring about an Alexa-enabled home robot -- a device code-named Vesta.

Amazon has faced a number of delays in development of the earbuds, but the company has been looking for parts suppliers and manufacturing partners over the last few months, according to Bloomberg.

True wireless earbuds have been around for a while now, but they're becoming increasingly more popular. And with reports indicating AirPods are the most popular option, it's easy to see why Amazon would want to introduce something similar for it's own virtual assistant. Amazon typically hosts a big hardware showcase in September, so it makes sense that the Alexa-powered earbuds would debut around then.

We've reached out to Amazon for a comment on the matter, and we'll update this post if we hear back.