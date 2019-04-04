Crime series 'Too Old to Die Young' debuts on Amazon June 14th

Written by Nicolas Winding Refn (Neon Demon, Drive) and Ed Brubaker (Captain America: Winter Soldier, Westworld), the show is centered on a hidden world of assassins. Amazon says the show "follows the killers' existential journeys in becoming samurai." Refn, who also directed the 10-episode series, documented the show's production on Instagram and Facebook over the past year.

Refn explained his motive behind being so open about the show's production to IndieWire. "I think that as our entertainment industry is falling apart, it's very interesting how the idea of something that used to be very secretive, is now the complete opposite," said Refn.

All ten episodes of Too Old to Die Young will hit Amazon Prime on June 14th. The show's cast members also include Jena Malone, John Hawkes, Cristina Rodlo, Augusto Aguilera, Nell Tiger Free, Babs Olusanmokun and Callie Hernandez. You can watch the trailer below.