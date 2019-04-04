Tesla adds '2048' and Atari’s 'Super Breakout' to its dashboards

Tesla is adding more free games to the dashboard display on Model S, Model X and Model 3 cars. Super Breakout and 2048 are joining other Atari classics Missile Command, Asteroids, Lunar Lander and Centipede, which Tesla added in August. To date, hundreds of thousands of people have played those games, according to the automaker.
The update is rolling out starting today, but the games might take several weeks to arrive on every Tesla dash display. If you're especially eager to play Super Breakout from behind the wheel, you can connect your car to WiFi to get the update sooner.