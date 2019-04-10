Childish Gambino will host an immersive Pixel 3 event at Coachella

The "Brighter in the Dark" experience will combine music, art and tech in immersive and "unexpected ways," and you'll be able to have a dance-off with the Childish Gambino Playmoji pack against a backdrop designed exclusively for the Pixel 3 feature, which lets users capture stunning photos in even the lowest light. Catch the experience at this year's Coachella between the Mojave ad Gobi stages, from Friday to Sunday, 12pm-10pm.

Experience "Brighter in the Dark" a collaboration from @childishgambino and Google Pixel 3 starting 4.12. https://t.co/efKIkXTZQg pic.twitter.com/2OImVGc59l — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) April 9, 2019