An Amazon employee might have listened to your Alexa recording

The contents of the report aren't entirely surprising. Back in January, it was revealed that Amazon-owned Ring gave a large number of employees access to users' video feeds so they could manually identify people and vehicles. The data they gather is used to improve the system's capacity to identify cars and visitors on its own. Like Facebook, which outsources its traumatizing moderation tasks to other countries, Amazon has people transcribing audio in Costa Rica, India and Romania. The project also has workers based in Boston, however.

According to the workers Bloomberg talked to, they sometimes get to listen to recordings with sensitive information or those that were clearly recorded in error. Two of those workers from Romania said they had to listen to what could've been sexual assault. They were apparently told that they couldn't do anything about it, because it's not Amazon's job to interfere.

Amazon has admitted to the publication that it's employing human workers to annotate Alexa voice recordings. A spokesperson defended the company's practices, however, telling Bloomberg that the e-commerce giant only listens to "an extremely small sample" and that its employees do not have access to identifying information: