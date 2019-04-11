Disney+ will cost $6.99 per month, launches November 12th

After spending more than an hour laying out all of the content coming to Disney+ and showing off its apps, Disney revealed what we came to find out: the price. Disney+ will cost $6.99 per month, or on an annual basis for $69.99, and those interested can sign up for updates here. We also have a launch date, set for November 12th.

Our other post runs down a lot of the content you can expect for that price, including many hours of high-profile selections across the Disney Signature, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic and even Disney Channel libraries. That's before we get into the original content, all seasons of The Simpsons, and potentially discounted price for people bundling a subscription with ESPN+ and Hulu.

At the investor conference where Disney revealed all of these details, it also mentioned the expectation that Disney+ would lose as much as a billion dollars in 2020, with losses peaking between 2020 and 2022, before expected profitability in 2024. From the sound of things, the company is willing to lose all of that money to fight Netflix (and all other competitors) for several years, so at the least it could be a while before there are any price hikes. Netflix, by comparison, has over 139 million customers right now, but it's spending billions every year to produce original content, and has already had to raise prices for the last few years in a row. Now, the real fight is on.