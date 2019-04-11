Google and Huawei will pay Nexus 6P owners for battery woes

Did your Nexus 6P get stuck in boot loops and randomly shut down due to battery issues? If so, you might be in line for some cash. Google and Huawei have reached a preliminary agreement to settle a class action lawsuit with compensation for owners of the Android reference phone. Provided the court approves the settlement on May 9th, anyone who bought the 6P from September 25th, 2015 onward will be eligible for as much as $400 if they provide documentation. Those who already received a Pixel XL as part of a warranty exchange can only qualify for a maximum of $10.