Hulu orders a Theranos miniseries from Kate McKinnon

Hulu declined to comment to Variety on the show, which hasn't been officially announced.

Provided the series goes forward, it'll add to a seeming frenzy of productions covering Theranos. On top of the Hulu and HBO projects, a movie based on the saga (Bad Blood) is in the works with Jennifer Lawrence set to play Holmes. It's overkill, but also unsurprising. Holmes' real saga is itself a drama: she generated extreme amounts of hype and money promising a breakthrough in blood testing technology, only to fall spectacularly as people discovered the fraud behind the claims. There are still questions about why Holmes did what she did and how partners and investors fell for the ploy, and a biopic might be the closest many people get to real answers.