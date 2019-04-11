'Wine Country' is an 'SNL' reunion disguised as a movie

Wine Country seems to be borrowing from the Girls Trip and Bridesmaids playbook of getting a bunch of funny women together on screen and letting them play off one another. It's usually a formula for some good laughs, and given the rapport that much of the cast has from their days at SNL, there should be no shortage of funny moments throughout the film.

In addition to starring in the film, Poehler is also taking up director duties. The film will mark her full-length directorial debut (she sat in the director's chair for a couple episodes of Parks and Recreation). While the role is new to Poehler, producing content for streaming platforms sure isn't. She's credited as one of the creators of Netflix's hit Russian Doll, executive produced Hulu's Difficult People and starred in the Wet Hot American Summer series on Netflix.