Apple now asks you to confirm App Store subscriptions

It's a bit too easy to accidentally pay for a subscription through the Apple App Store if you use TouchID -- all it takes is a misplaced finger on the home screen. Now, the tech giant is finally addressing the issue by adding an extra step to the process. When you hit the subscribe button and authenticate with TouchID or FaceID, you'll now see a pop-up notice asking you to confirm your subscription or to cancel the process if you change your mind. "The subscription will continue unless canceled in Settings at least one day before a subscription period ends," it reads.
App developer David Barnard first noticed the change, and 9to5Mac has confirmed that it's already live. The feature apparently started rolling out last week.
Whoa! Apple added an additional confirmation step for subscriptions. This new alert comes after you confirm with Touch ID/Face ID. I hope they address this in a more elegant way in iOS 13, but I'm thrilled Apple took a definitive step to curb scam subscriptions. 👏🏻 @pschiller pic.twitter.com/oktaEVdx0o— David Barnard (@drbarnard) April 11, 2019
Apple has been refining the App Store subscription process over the past months to keep unscrupulous developers out. In January, the company started banning apps that hide real subscription fees in tiny print to trick you into agreeing to higher amounts than what you're willing to pay.