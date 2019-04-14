GM talks with electric truck maker Rivian may be dead

By Sven Gustafson
GM will not follow Amazon's lead and take an equity stake in fledgling electric vehicle company Rivian after talks reached an impasse. So says Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources who are familiar with the matter and say the negotiations may be dead.
GM was widely believed to be right in line with Amazon, which in February made a $700 million investment in Rivian. But the talks reportedly trickled off in the past couple weeks, leaving GM on its own to develop an electric pickup truck if it doesn't find a way to rekindle the discussions. GM reportedly was interested in gaining access to Rivian's electric truck platform in order to speed development of its own battery-powered truck, while Rivian would have benefited from GM's manufacturing know-how and purchasing clout.