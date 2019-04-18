Facebook stored millions of Instagram passwords in plain text

Facebook shared the news as an update to a month-old blog post, which could be seen as a suspicious move to attract less attention. But a company spokesperson said Facebook simply learned that more Instagram passwords than originally suspected were exposed. Facebook had estimated it would have to notify tens of thousands of Instagram users, but it has since learned that millions were impacted.

This update comes less than 24 hours after we found out that Facebook also unintentionally saved email contact lists of up to 1.5 million new users. The company previously said it would reach out to the millions of Facebook users whose passwords were stored in plain text. Now, it will have to contact users whose email lists were snagged and millions of Instagram users, as well.

You can read Facebook's statement below: