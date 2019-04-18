Withings restores its cardio health feature on scales in Europe

Withings restored the feature via an over-the-air-update, so existing EU customers can now see PWV measurements on their scales. Regulators assured the company that no further approval is required in the European Union. Withings is still in talks with regulators in the US, so customers in the states will have to hold out a little longer.

PWV essentially measures the speed at which your blood circulates. A fast reading indicates "stiff" arteries and poor cardiovascular health, and a slower rate generally suggests more flexible arteries and good health. It's similar to blood velocity measurements normally taken by a cardiologist using a medical device called a sphygmometer. It's likely that, in 2018, Nokia feared the scale might need regulatory approval on par with other medical devices. While we now know where the EU stands on the matter, we'll have to wait to see how much regulation the US deems necessary.