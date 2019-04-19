A public database exposed medical records of 150,000 rehab patients

Paine notified ElasticSearch, which contacted the owner of the database. The information is no longer publicly accessible, but in a blog post, Paine said to the best of his knowledge, Steps to Recovery has not reached out to the patients. While 150,000 people is a relatively small data leak by today's standards, exposing health records, especially those regarding addiction and with PII, is a serious mishap.

Steps To Recovery Addiction Treatment Center Leaking PII for 146k patientshttps://t.co/sNHoQztonA — Justin (@xxdesmus) April 19, 2019