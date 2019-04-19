The first 'Division 2’ eight-person raid is delayed until May

Meanwhile, the developer is recruiting players' help to see how well updates and balance changes work more broadly before pushing them to the live game. To that end, it's opening a public test server. The aim is to structure testing in phases, which will each last a few days and focus on various aspects of the game. Massive will seek player feedback through surveys and forum threads. PC players can try out aspects of Title Update 3 on the server now, but Operation Dark Hours won't be available -- it will only go live when the update is officially released.