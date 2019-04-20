Netflix might have more Beyoncé specials planned after 'Homecoming'

A Vulture report says HBO was also interested in Homecoming, but backed down after Netflix offered Beyoncé a lot of money for a multi-project agreement. We might have to wait a bit to see the star's other two programs if they're anything as big as her Coachella documentary, though. She dropped a 40-track accompanying album when Homecoming became available for streaming, and it's very much possible that the other two upcoming specials will come with musical companions, as well.