'Fortnite' rune event asks for help from every player

The rune comes soon after Epic introduced an excavation site where users had to chip away at rocks with 3 million health points each.

If history is any indication, you'll likely see a spectacular show at the end of the event followed by major changes to the map. It's not a radical break from tradition on that front. However, it's notable that Epic is shifting its focus toward events where everyone can chip in. This is no doubt meant to keep you coming back to the game, but it also increases the chances that you'll actually pay attention to events in the first place.