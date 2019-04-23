Show More Results

Dell unveils G-Series and Alienware laptops with NVIDIA's latest GPUs

They'll be equipped with Intel 9th-generation processors, too.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
57m ago in Personal Computing
Dell is taking advantage of the launch of new Intel 9th-generation CPUs and NVIDIA's latest GTX 16-series GPUs to refresh some of its gaming laptops. First up, it's introducing new G5 and G7 laptops today with GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and 1650 Max-Q GPUs, and will introduce RTX models with 9th-generation Intel CPUs starting in June. Those should be speedier than the current GTX 1050 Ti and 1060 models, and cheaper than the RTX-powered laptops.

Both models will soon be available with four-zone RGB keyboards and 240 Hz 1080p or 4K OLED displays. Dell has yet to say how much any of these mid-range models will cost, but the current G5 15-inch gaming laptop with GTX 1050 Ti graphics starts at $900.

Dell is doing much the same with its Alienware m15 and m17 laptops, introducing NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti and 1650 models today, and 9th-generation Intel models with RTX graphics starting in June. Best of all, it'll soon launch a Dell XPS 15 2019 laptop in June that can handle gaming better than most business-oriented laptops. That's thanks to the addition of a GeForce GTX 1650 GPU that runs about 2.5 times faster than GTX 1050 graphics. Again, none of these laptops have prices yet, but since some of the laptops are available today, Dell should reveal that information soon.

