Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey met with Donald Trump today

Donald Trump has been linked with Twitter since well before he ran for president, and now he's had an Oval Office meeting with the company's CEO. Motherboard reported, based on two sources, that an internal email thread revealed a meeting between Trump, Jack Dorsey and other company executives According to those messages, the company expected it to be about "the health of the public conversation on Twitter."

Without specifics it's impossible to know exactly what the meeting might have covered. So-called shadow bans, actual bans, more actual bans, quickly-reversed bans, potential bans -- who knows? Trump tweeted afterward: "Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general."