Google Assistant's bedtime stories come to iOS and Android

All you or your little ones have to do to get started is say "Hey Google, tell me a story" to hear tales such as Let's Be Firefighters! (Blaze and the Monster Machines) and Robot Rampage (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Ask Assistant to tell a bedtime story to help send the kids to the land of nod, and it will do just that. One caveat: you'll need to have the latest version of Google Play Books installed.

It complements other family-friendly book features, including the "read along" option, which provides sound effects on Home smart speakers as young bookworms read aloud. It works with some Disney Little Golden Books (such as Coco and Toy Story 3) and Ara the Star Engineer by a Google engineering manager, which aims to help kids learn about computers and technology. Assistant can also read audiobooks from Google Play.