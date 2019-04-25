Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G is available for pre-order at Verizon

The 256GB model of the S10 5G costs $1,300 and the 512GB option will set you back $1,400 ($54.16 or $58.33 per month respectively for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment plans). It'll be available in Verizon stores May 16 -- though Samsung will surely be hoping for a smoother launch than it's had with the Galaxy Fold.

The S10 5G is a Verizon exclusive for a limited time and those who pre-order one will snag a free set of Galaxy Buds and a Samsung Wireless Charging Battery Pack. Verizon also noted access to its 5G Ultra Wideband network, which will typically cost $10 per month, will be included with Above and Beyond Unlimited plans for a limited period.

Verizon previously said it would open its 5G mobile network in parts of more than 30 US cities this year. It has already opened up the network in areas of Chicago and Minneapolis and it plans to do the same in the following 20 cities in 2019: Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, Phoenix, Providence, San Diego, Salt Lake City and Washington DC. It will roll out 5G home broadband service in some of those cities too.