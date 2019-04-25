Walmart's AI-based store concept is open to the public

The retailer is aware of the potential worries about privacy, and is determined to be as open about what's going on as possible. The cameras and even the data center are clearly on display, while educational kiosks and a Welcome Center are strewn throughout the store to answer questions. It even tries to humanize the technology through an interactive display that mimics the behavior of passers-by Walmart added that it only keeps data for less than a week, so there won't be a permanent record of shopping activity no matter how anonymous it might be.

Whether or not Walmart will really preserve jobs in the long run is up for debate when the company has made a point of putting robots in its stores. However, there's undoubtedly pressure on the chain to deploy AI more broadly. Amazon is believed to be testing its checkout-free technology in larger-scale store formats. If Walmart doesn't act, it risks losing customers who might be drawn by Amazon's promise of a seamless experience.