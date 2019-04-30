Show More Results

Watch Facebook's F8 2019 keynote in 13 minutes

A redesign, Instagram updates and Oculus hardware are part of the picture.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
39m ago in Internet
Facebook's F8 developer conferences tend to be chock-full of news, and that's truer than ever for 2019. The company's opening keynote brought major changes to just about every corner of Facebook's universe, including a site redesign, a super-lightweight Messenger app, Instagram shopping and new features to find friends or hook up with your secret crush. And then there's the hardware -- Oculus finally committed to release dates for the Quest and Rift S, while Portal will be available beyond the US. It's a lot to handle, but you don't have to worry about wading through it all. We've rounded up the highlights of F8 in a video that will get you up to speed in short order.

Catch up on all the latest news from Facebook F8 2019 here!

